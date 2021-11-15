Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TSE TCN traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.00. The company had a trading volume of 148,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,703. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$18.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.