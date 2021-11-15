TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.48

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.48 and last traded at $109.09, with a volume of 1464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,210 shares of company stock worth $5,368,018. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $171,716,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $17,385,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $19,681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $14,471,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

