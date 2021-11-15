Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce $386.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.80 million to $387.75 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $425.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 699,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

