Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

