Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

AEL opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 296,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 68,920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

