Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $43.14 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 290,632 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

