Truist Securities Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $44.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.16.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

