Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,967,000 after buying an additional 146,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,750,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 162,849 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.