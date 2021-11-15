Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $549.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $549.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $551.28. 117,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $553.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,943,639.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,914 shares of company stock valued at $24,583,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

