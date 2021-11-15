U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Well Services stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Well Services worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

