UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,265,000.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

