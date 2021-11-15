UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enstar Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enstar Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $234.31 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $188.62 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.18.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

