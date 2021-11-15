UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.