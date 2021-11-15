UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,409 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.