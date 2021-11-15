UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,560 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $93,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $144,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA opened at $195.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

