UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,595 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $166,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

