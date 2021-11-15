UBS Group Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.
NVDA opened at $306.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.96.
In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
