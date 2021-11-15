UBS Group Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

NVDA opened at $306.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

