UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.07. 667,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.