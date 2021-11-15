UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given Buy Rating at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers restated their buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $67.99 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.