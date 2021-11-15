UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of UGI worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.82 on Monday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

