Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

