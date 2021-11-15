Unisocks (SOCKS) Hits Market Cap of $40.67 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $134,655.27 or 2.04602522 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $40.67 million and approximately $26,941.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00218051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00086501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

