US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.00 on Friday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 151.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 261,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 157,616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 721,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 311,661 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 712,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

