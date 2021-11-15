Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

