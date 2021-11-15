Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 38,665 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.52% of PLx Pharma worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 19.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 41.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 4.40. PLx Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

