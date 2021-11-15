Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 96,624 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Clene were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Clene by 175.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter worth about $643,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

