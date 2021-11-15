Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.36 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

