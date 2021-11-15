Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 255,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Castlight Health worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CSLT stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $290.06 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

