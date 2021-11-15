Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Ryerson worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ryerson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

