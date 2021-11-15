Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Trevena were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

