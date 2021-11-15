Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.39 Million Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 255,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Equities analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

