Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.78% of Centrus Energy worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 836.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 463,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 2.60. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

