Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,502 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $974,000.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,900. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

