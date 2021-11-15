Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of FS Bancorp worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $409,764 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $291.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

