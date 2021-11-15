Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.18. 440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,567. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

