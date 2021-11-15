Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 44,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

