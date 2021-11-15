Vaxart’s (VXRT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

