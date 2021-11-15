Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Tops $813.67 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. Velas has a market cap of $813.67 million and $16.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001394 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001036 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

