Vesper (VSP) Market Capitalization Tops $36.14 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and $762,187.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $6.67 or 0.00010354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00096207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,811.04 or 1.00557926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.22 or 0.07171632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,498 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

