Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

VCCTF traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98. Victoria has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

