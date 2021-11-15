ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

ViewRay stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

