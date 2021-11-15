Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,185 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $396.50 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.18 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.70 and a 200-day moving average of $355.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

