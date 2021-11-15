Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $302,139.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,236,406 shares of company stock valued at $82,219,781 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

