Virtu Financial LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after buying an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WBA stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

