Virtu Financial LLC Takes $678,000 Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after acquiring an additional 225,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

KC opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.39. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

