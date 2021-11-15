Virtu Financial LLC Takes $728,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $342.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.95 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

