Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,905,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,147,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FYBR stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

