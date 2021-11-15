Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,905,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,147,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FYBR stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.
Frontier Communications Parent Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
