Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $14.50 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.