Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 621,869 shares.The stock last traded at $15.85 and had previously closed at $14.50.

COCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.