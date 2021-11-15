Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 113.59 ($1.48) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.24. The firm has a market cap of £31.12 billion and a PE ratio of 378.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

