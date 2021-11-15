Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 113.59 ($1.48) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.24. The firm has a market cap of £31.12 billion and a PE ratio of 378.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

